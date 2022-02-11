Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Caledonia Mining worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 534,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 245.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCL opened at $11.51 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $139.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

