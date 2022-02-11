California State Teachers Retirement System Has $494.33 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Adobe worth $494,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,712,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,485,642 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $869,755,000 after buying an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.56. 104,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,323. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $551.22 and a 200-day moving average of $607.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

