California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of BlackRock worth $214,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $781.38. 13,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,477. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $869.41 and a 200 day moving average of $893.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

