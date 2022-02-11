California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,190 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $201,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,333. American Express has a 12-month low of $126.07 and a 12-month high of $198.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.