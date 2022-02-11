Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $810.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will report sales of $810.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $804.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $817.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $553.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 194,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

