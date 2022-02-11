Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.60.

CPT stock opened at $164.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $58,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 164.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.