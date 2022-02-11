Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 11,231,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,214. Cameco has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

