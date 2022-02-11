Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. Cameco has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

