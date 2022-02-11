Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Up 10.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$28.09 and last traded at C$28.00. 513,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,743,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion and a PE ratio of -331.51.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

