Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading Up 6.1%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 13,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 28,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Greenridge Global began coverage on shares of Can B in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

