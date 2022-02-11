Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.57. The firm has a market cap of £55.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.35).

In other news, insider Thomas Hill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,437.46). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($32,521.97).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

