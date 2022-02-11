Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Target Price to $12.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 196.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of BARK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 94,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $14,554,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the second quarter worth $738,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

