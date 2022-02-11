Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. 246,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,055. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

