Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after acquiring an additional 559,574 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,315 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. 88,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

