Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Shares Down 0.5%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.53 and last traded at C$26.53. 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$26.65.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB.PD)
Featured Stories
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.