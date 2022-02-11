Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Shares Down 0.5%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.53 and last traded at C$26.53. 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$26.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

