Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €72.00 ($82.76) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($77.59) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.50 ($84.48).

ETR COK opened at €50.28 ($57.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. Cancom has a 1-year low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($74.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.18.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

