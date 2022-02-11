Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.76

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 8429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -15.82.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0789 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.