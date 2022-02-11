Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.
Shares of CGC stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 579.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 130,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
