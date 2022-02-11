Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.64.

CGC opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 234,997.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 101,422 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

