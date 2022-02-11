Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report $51.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the lowest is $50.79 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $42.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $205.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.61 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $230.00 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 31,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.25 million, a PE ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

