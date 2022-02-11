CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DBM. decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

DBM traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

