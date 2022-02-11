Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $78.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after buying an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capri by 131.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 452,610 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 10.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after buying an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.