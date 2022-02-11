Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FYBR opened at $29.04 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FYBR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.