Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,129 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,188,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

