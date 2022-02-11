Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $149,000 in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CTI BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $357,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 331,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

