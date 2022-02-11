Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $709,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of HCI Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 206.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.22 million, a P/E ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.