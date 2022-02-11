Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Express by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPR opened at $4.40 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $471.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Express

Express, Inc is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always “”of the now”” so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

