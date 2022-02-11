Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Express by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EXPR opened at $4.40 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Express
Express, Inc is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always “”of the now”” so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.