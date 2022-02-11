Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE JBI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

