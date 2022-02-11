Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.05 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.05 billion and $1.85 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00206680 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00405041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00066225 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano's total supply is 34,085,668,605 coins and its circulating supply is 33,592,646,022 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

