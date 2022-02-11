CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 2,550 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $44.23 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in CareDx by 4,639.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,609 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,625,000 after acquiring an additional 407,962 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.