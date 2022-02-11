CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells $23,246.80 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $23,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 543 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $19,862.94.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $35.27. 864,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,013. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

