Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $33.19

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $34.60. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 23,003 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

