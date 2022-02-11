Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,205. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

