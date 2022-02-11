Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

CARE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

CARE opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $415.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.22. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.