Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.40). Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 355.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 0.39.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

