Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.