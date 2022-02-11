Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 7,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.06 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

