Caxton Associates LP Buys 5,426 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,983,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

