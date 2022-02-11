Caxton Associates LP Has $740,000 Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 581.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

