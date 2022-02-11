Caxton Associates LP Invests $594,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Shares of EXR opened at $198.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.13 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

