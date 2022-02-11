Caxton Associates LP Purchases 1,307 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 468.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 2,286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,549,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $439.56 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.50 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.76 and a 200 day moving average of $523.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.72.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

