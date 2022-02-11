Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of SuRo Capital worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSSS shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSSS opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 46.2%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

