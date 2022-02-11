Caxton Associates LP Sells 13,738 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $17,666,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

