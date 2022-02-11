Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.