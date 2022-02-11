Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

