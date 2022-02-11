CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $6.59 on Thursday, hitting $183.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

