Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer John Joseph Lawless Sells 50,593 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer John Joseph Lawless sold 50,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$760,114.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,633,093.72.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$15.38 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

