Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.25 and a 12-month high of C$20.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.