Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.15 on Thursday. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

