Centrifuge Reaches 1-Day Volume of $677,981.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $103.79 million and $677,981.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001327 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.70 or 0.07118161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,756.80 or 0.99903030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00053239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,586,871 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

